PHOTOS: Great crowd out for Shubenacadie Sam

SHUBENACADIE: The prognosticator and famous Nova Scotia Groundhog Shubenacadie Sam made his prediction on Feb. 2.

Before a throng of young kids at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park–and after some enticing to come out of his warm burrow pen to the -12 degrees outside–Sam came out and quickly wanted to go back in to his pen.

That signified that he saw his shadow.

PHOTOS: Shubenacadie Sam’s big day

The prediction tells Maritimers to keep the winter clothes at the ready as Spring isn’t coming anytime soon. Instead we’re in for six more weeks of winter weather.

Sam didn’t go far from his pen only stopping to see kids with signs nearby before heading back to the entryway to his burrow.

Lands and Forest Minister Iain Rankin and East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict spoke before Sam came out.

Colchester-Musquodoboit PC MLA Larry Harrison was also in attendance at the event, which falls in his riding.

There were plenty of activities going on inside from facepainting, crafts, and seeing information about the Wildlife Park.

It was also World Wetlands Day.

After the event was over, Sam was quickly put into a crate and into a nearby N.S. Lands and Forestry truck to warm up by his caring caretakers.

Check out these photos and more online in our Photo Gallery on our website, www.enfieldweeklypress.com.

MAIN PHOTO: East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict reads the cry before Shubenacadie Sam makes his appearance on Feb. 2. (Healey photo)