SOLOWIJ, Eveleen Doris – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Eveleen Doris (Kralicek) Solowij, on February 4, 2019. She slipped away peacefully at her home in Elmsdale, surrounded by her family.

Eveleen was born on April 5th, 1935 in River Hebert to parents Joseph and Maggie (Richard) Kralicek but lived most of her life in Enfield.

Eveleen devoted her life to the care of her family. Nothing made her happier than having everyone together for a home cooked meal and lots of laughter.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Dan) Kelly, Kathryn Osborne, Cynthia Blinn, Trudy Solowij, John Solowij, and Amy Solowij; grandchildren, Kyle Osborne, Adam Blinn, and Zach and Thane Solowij. She is also survived by sister Carol (David) McEachern, Cambridge, Ont., along with nephew, Shawn and niece, Melissa.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael.

Visitation will be held 6-8pm Friday, February 8 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Funeral service 11am Saturday, February 9 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiating.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the incredible nurses of the VON, Dawn Ross Martell and team (Palliative Care), Dr. Alwin Jeyakumar, and Dr. Bruce Silbert. A very special thank you to Mom’s “guardian angel on Earth”, Dr. Chris Lerner.

Donations may be made in Eveleen’s memory to the Victorian Order of Nurses.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Eveleen can be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com