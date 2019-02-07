PHOTOS: Flames take hoops title in Kennetcook

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames lit the court on fire at their home court on the Feb. 1-2 weekend as they claimed yet another tournament.

Hants North beat Central Kings in a morning game Feb. 2, punching their ticket to the championship final against East Hants rival, Hants East Tigers.

In the championship, the Flames doused HERH 96-80 for the victory and tournament championship bragging rights.

PHOTOS: Hants North battled Central Kings

MAIN PHOTO: Hants North Flame Carson Gorman drives towards the basket during a round-robin game against the Central Kings Gators during their game on Feb. 2. The Flames won the game and advanced to an all East Hants final against HERH Tigers. Hants North won the title game 96-80 over HERH. (Healey photo)