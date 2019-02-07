NAUSS, Arnold Reginald – age 85, of Middle Musquodoboit, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 5, 2019. Born in Farmington, he was a son of the late Demas and Sadie (Kingsman) Nauss.

Arnold was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was very active in his community. He was a member of the Elmsdale Legion. Arnold loved woodworking and he was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Arnold was in the Royal Canadian Engineers for many years and the Royal Canadian Pay Corps. He was a Korean War Vet. He was posted in Yukon, Kingston and Halifax.

Arnold is survived by daughter, Susan Richard; grandchildren, Shawn (Cassie); Frank; great grandchildren, Viktoria, Raychel, Mari-Jayne, Jase; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Margaret.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Ida Mae (Rankin); sisters, Hattie, Marion, Maisie; brother, Archie; as well as a brother and sister in infancy.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held 1pm, Sunday, February 10 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie with Funeral Service at 3pm, Pastor Drew Deaton officiating.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Condolences, words of comfort of and memories of Arnold may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com