RCMP looking to ID Elmsdale break-and-enter suspect

ELMSDALE: Halifax District RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to solve a break and enter to a home in Elmsdale, HRM on February 5.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call advising that they had arrived at a home on Hescott St. to find someone unlawfully in the residence.

The suspect was physically forced out of the front door of the residence and ran north on Hescott St. The caller did not notice the suspect carrying any weapons and no one else was in the residence at the time.

Police say the suspect is described as a thin white man in his mid-twenties with blond hair. He is approximately 6 feet and was wearing dark jeans and a black zip-up hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.