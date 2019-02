ELMSDALE: A short session on how to potentially save a life is being planned for Feb. 23 at the Elmsdale Fire Hall.

At the event, residents will get to give CPR a go, learning how easy it is. On top of that they will learn how to use an Automated external defibrillator (AED) to save a life.

The event is being held during the month because February is Heart & Stroke Month.

Paramedics and firefighters will be on hand for the event, set to run from 1-3 p.m.