Family left homeless after fire near Shubenacadie

ADMIRAL ROCK: A family of six are homeless for the time being after their Admiral Rock home sustained significant damage from a fire on the morning of Feb. 12.

Firefighters from nine stations—with close to 45 firefighters-from East Hants Fire Services in Shubenacdie; Milford; Lantz; Indian Brook; Maitland; Enfield; and Rawdon; Station 40 (Dutch Settlement); and Colchester fire departments in Stewiacke and Brookfield responded to the 911 call at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Shubenacadie Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey said the homeowner arrived home to see there was flames in their home and called 911.

“When our first fire unit arrived on scene, they found a two-storey home with fire breaking through a window in the front left corner on the main floor and smoke coming from the eaves,” said Jodrey on Feb. 13.

Besides the responding units, other stations were involved with coverage. Elmsdale fire was moved to Milford; Nine Mile River stood by at their hall; Brooklyn came to Rawdon for coverage; while Hilden stood by at Stewiacke.

Jodrey said firefighters were being released by 3:30 p.m., with the final truck leaving the scene at 5 p.m.

He said damage from the fire was limited to the kitchen, the rooms adjacent and immediately above as well as roof.

“There is smoke, heat and water damage throughout the home,” Jodrey said.

Jodrey explained how firefighters attacked the flames.

“Fire crews made entrance through the front door facing heavy smoke, heat and fire making an initial knock on the fire which gave us time to extinguish the entire home as manpower became available,” he said.

He doesn’t expect the family—two adults and four children—to occupy the home for awhile.

“They will not be returning to this home until extensive repairs are complete,” he said.

Jodrey said the cause of the fire is undetermined pending the Fire Marshal’s investigation.