Call for nominations for 2019 Provincial Volunteer Awards

HANTS EAST: Nova Scotians can recognize outstanding volunteers in their communities by nominating them for a 2019 Provincial Volunteer Award.

Each year, the province honours volunteers for contributions to their communities.

“Many Nova Scotians contribute to their communities by giving selflessly of their time and talents,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine. “This award gives us the chance to honour these contributions and say thank you to these outstanding individuals.”

Nova Scotians can nominate volunteers in two award categories — the volunteer youth award for a volunteer aged 13 to 24 who has made a significant contribution to a range of causes for at least two years, and the volunteer family award, which will honour a family of two people or more, living in the same community.

Award winners will be selected by a review committee. An awards ceremony will be held in early April to honour outstanding volunteers.

Nomination forms are available at https://novascotia.ca/NonProfitSector/ProvincialVolunteerAwards/

The deadline for nominations is March 7.