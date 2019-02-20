Tigers capture back-to-back regional basketball titles

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High (HERH) Tigers girls basketball team can thank the home crowd for helping them capture back-to-back Northumberland Region regional banners.

With the Amherst Vikings pressing in the dying minutes of the final quarter, the pro-HERH crowd at the gymnasium in Milford helped cheer the team to a 62-50 victory on Feb. 14, capturing the banner and along with it the right to host the Division 2 girls provincial championship.

The Vikings started off fast getting out to a quick 4-0 lead, before a shot from the line cut the lead to 4-1. It was a tentative start to the game, with the score being 11-6 after the first quarter.

As the second began, the Chris Trainor-coached HERH squad seemed to have found another gear and came out playing much better, and it showed as they scored and scored often while holding Amherst at bay.

The Tigers led 29-14 at halftime.

Leading HERH was Sarah Quinn with 17 points; Julia Trainor contributed 12, while Ireland Miller found the basket for 11 points.

The NSSAF Division 2 girls basketball provincial championships are scheduled for Feb. 28- March 2.