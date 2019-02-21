Michael Richard Woolridge

Age 82, Enfield. Surrounded by love, Mike passed away on Feb 20, 2019.

Lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Lawrie) Woolridge; his children Michael, Chris and Michele (John) Newhook; his grandchildren Katie, Mandi and Drew Newhook; and his large Newfoundland family of siblings, nieces and nephews.

His life was a patchwork of experiences, as his long career in the airline industry took he and Betty around the globe making lifelong friends and having many adventures. Mike lived each and every day to its fullest. He spread happiness and kindness wherever he went. He was passionate about helping others and an active community volunteer.

He loved fiercely and in return was loved by so many. The greatest joy of his last 23 years was to be fully engaged as “Poppa” to his three grandchildren.

Mike lived a full life, and strongly believed that a life well-lived should be celebrated and not mourned. We will honour his life and his legacy with visitations with the family from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Friday, February 22 at the Enfield Fire Hall with a memorial service at 1:30 pm Saturday, Feb 23 at St, Bernards Church in Enfield (Mike would enjoy people wearing bright colors).