Women sent to hospital with serious injuries after East Uniacke crash

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 32-year-old woman from Hants County was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in East Uniacke.

At 4:41 p.m. on March 2, East Hants RCMP responded to the collision in the 300 block of East Uniacke Road in Mount Uniacke.

The driver, who was the 32 year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax for treatment. The passenger, a 31-year-old female, also from Hants County, was transported by EHS to hospital with serious injury.

East Uniacke Rd. has been closed from the time of the collision while an RCMP Collision Analyst examines the scene for evidence.

The road is expected to remain closed until midnight. The investigation is ongoing.