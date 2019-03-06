Blois busy criss-crossing Kings-Hants

KINGS HANTS: Kody Blois has been busy in the past three weeks since announcing his intention to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Kings-Hants.

“I keep telling people it feels like a mix of being a telemarketer, a used cars salesman with each day feels like you’re in washing machine, but I have been loving every minute” explained Blois.

The federal Liberal Party will be hosting a Nomination meeting sometime this spring to select its candidate for the upcoming election, after long-time MP Scott Brison announced he was not reoffering in January.

The past three weeks Blois has been hitting the road and lining up events across the riding.

“It has been a mixture of trying to engage existing Liberal members, while also encouraging others to sign up to be eligible to support me in the Nomination process” explained Blois.

This past weekend Blois was in Kings County all weekend, with events at Acadia, White Rock, and Canning, and this coming weekend on March 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. he will be in the Hants North area, with a registration rally scheduled for Green Hall in Gormanville.

“For me it’s a mixture of trying to be seen, but also listening and trying to understand the concerns and issues of the communities I am not as familiar with, and also encouraging individuals to register so I can be on the ballot in October”.

When asked what his thoughts were on the recent SNC-Lavallin controversy in Ottawa Blois explained it is beyond his control.

“I have been watching the news and reading the paper like everyone else, anytime you put on a coloured jersey you are going to be impacted by decisions that are beyond your control, and my focus right now is just being as engaged as I can and focusing on my work in Kings-Hants.”

In terms of registration Blois said he is working to make inroads in all areas of the riding, not just at home in East Hants.

“It is important to have a presence across the riding, and I am going to do that, but I have been fortunate to have support across partisan lines at home, and I keep asking individuals help me get on the ballot and earn your vote in October”.

Did you know?

Kody is the founder and President of the East Hants Sport Heritage Society

Kody is the founder and President of the Come Home East Hants Association which runs Tide Fest

Kody is a graduate of Dalhousie with a law degree and a master of public administration

Kody is a long-time athlete having been a draft pick of the Halifax Mooseheads, and played two-years CIS Hockey

He has been involved in coaching and volunteering his time with East Hants Minor Hockey and East Hants Softball

There has only been one member of Parliament from East Hants, it was Alfred Putnam (East Noel) who served for the Conservatives from 1887-1896.

