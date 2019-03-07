Flames capture Division 3 boys title

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Rural High Flames boys basketball team proved they were the cream of the crop in Division 3 boys basketball as they won the provincial championship on March 2 before a boisterous hometown crowd at the school in Kennetcook.

The Flames hosted teams from across the province for the championship, held Feb. 28 to March 2. In the championship, Hants North dominated, running away with an 88-60 victory over a tough Shelburne squad.

Check out the March 13 issue of the Weekly Press paper for our photo spread.

(Healey, Cameron photos)