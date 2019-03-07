HERH Tigers girls make history with Division 2 title win

MILFORD: It was a slow start, but the Hants East Rural High Lady Tigers roared once they found their legs and shook off the nerves of playing before a boisterous hometown crowd in the Division 2 NSSAF girls provincial basketball championship.

HERH turned on the jets and took it 102-70 when the final buzzer sounded.

The Tigers hosted the event Feb. 28-March 2 with teams from across N.S. converging on Milford for the weekend of intense, high-tempo basketball.

Sarah Delorey led the offence for the Tigers as she hit for 33 points, while Sarah Quinn scored 17.

Julia Trainor netted 12 points, while Ireland Miller and Sasha Ribahi each had 11 points.

“It’s really sad that the year is over,” said HERH senior Mikayla Bianchi.

Emily Trainor agreed with her fellow senior. She said the team put in a lot practice to get to worked really hard.

“We worked really hard and we’re super excited about it,” said Trainor.

Ireland Miller, the third of the trio of Tigers graduating this year, credited the coaching staff with the team’s success.

“The coaches were awesome,” said Miller.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with any other family.”

With the championship came Ribahi getting to have the team’s assistant coach, Sherry Toms, do the dab to much laughter.

At halftime, HERH led 59-39, before exploding for 43 in the second half to secure the victory and the school’s first provincial girls crown in 25 years.

MAIN PHOTO: Taya Van Wychen of the HERH Tigers passes the ball to a teammate during Division 2 provincial girls championship action against BEC Bears at HERH in Milford. The Tigers won the crown 102-70 on March 2, the school’s first title in 25 years. (Healey photo)