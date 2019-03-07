Jr B Pens sweep Colts; off to round two

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins continue to pick off the wins, and eliminated the Cole Harbour Colts in game four of the best-of-seven first round playoff series on March 6.

East Hants has won the first three games by scores of 6-3; 4-3; and 8-3, all with goalie Ryan Huestis between the pipes for the Pens.

The Penguins have been led offensively in their three games, which have been a bit testy at times and resulted in suspensions for some fisticuffs on the ice, by Adam Peruzza. He has four goals and three assists in the three games. Brother Matt Peruzza has the same stats for the team

Jesse Hamer has three goals and three assists, while David Martino is fourth in team scoring with two goals and four assists. Quinn MacDonald has a goal and three assists; Kris Jansen has a goal and two assists.

Kyle Randall has scored twice in the three playoff games.

In game four, the Pens cake-walked to the playoff series victory with an 8-2 victory in Cole Harbour

Watch our website for updates on when the next playoff round begins.