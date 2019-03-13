From the Firehouse – February 2019 calls

MAITLAND: Motor vehicle collisions and mutual aid requests led the way for local fire departments in Maitland; Nine Mile River; Mount Uniacke; Stewiacke; Enfield; Lantz; Noel; Elmsdale; and Kennetcook for the month of February.

Nine Mile River fire responded to 10 calls in the month, led by four medical assists. They also had three motor vehicle collisions; one oil spill; a fire alarm activation; and a standby request from a mutual aid department.

For Maitland Fire, they had six calls, with four of those being medical assists. They also were paged for a mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a structure fire and a motor vehicle collision.

Uniacke fire was paged out 14 times in the month, with eight of those calls being medical assists. They also responded for two motor vehicle accidents; two vehicle fires; one brush fire; and one chimney fire.

Lantz Fire responded to 25 calls, with more than half of those being 15 mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; nine medical assists; and one motor vehicle collision.

For Enfield Fire, they responded to 30 calls for February, led by 18 medical assists. They also heard the sounds of their people four times for mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; three vehicle fires; two alarm activations; one structure fire; one motor vehicle collision; and one flue fire.

Noel Fire had eight calls for the month—six of which were medical assists. They also attended to a chimney fire and a motor vehicle collision.

For Stewiacke Fire, their members were paged out 27 times, with 19 of the calls being for medical assists. They also had four motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; one commercial vehicle fire; and one chimney fire

Elmsdale Fire responded to 34 calls during the month of February, led by a whopping 21 medical assists. That was followed by seven motor vehicle collisions; two fire calls; one community service; one alarm activation; and one standby call.

Kennetcook Fire wasn’t as busy as others with just six calls for the month. That number included two medical assists; one chimney fire; one motor vehicle collision; one false alarm; and one wood rescue (medical).

There was no info provided from Shubenacadie or Rawdon fire this month.