Elmsdale meat thief sought by RCMP

Patrick Healey

ELMSDALE: A meaty thief is being sought by Enfield RCMP after a theft from an Elmsdale grocery store on March 3.

East Hants District RCMP Sgt. Bridgit Leger said police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

“After entering the store, the suspect placed several packages of different types of meat into a shopping basket, then left the store without paying,” said Sgt. Leger in an interview on March 14.

The suspect as seen in video surveillance of him stealing the meat. (RCMP images)
Sgt. Leger said the suspect is described as a white man with a slim to average build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a dark jacket over a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a light coloured baseball cap and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call East Hants District RCMP – Enfield Detachment at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

