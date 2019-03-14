Three family pets die in Milford house fire

Occupants of Rennie Lane home were not home when fire occurred; firefighters save lizard

MILFORD: Three family pets—a dog, a cat, and a bunny—died in a house fire on Rennie Lane in Milford on the morning of March 14.

Approximately 30 firefighters from Milford, Elmsdale, Shubenacadie, Lantz, Enfield, and Nine Mile River responded to the 10:30 a.m. 911 call. RCMP members from Enfield detachment and EHS also attended, as did a N.S. Power crew. None of the occupants, who had just moved in last October, were home at the time of the call. Stewiacke and Indian Brook Fire were standing by for coverage.

Milford Fire Chief Brad Munro said the initial call came in as smoke billowing from the eaves of the house.

“We arrived first on scene and stretched a line to the rear of the house,” said Munro. “There was heavy fire coming from the home. We started an attack from there and knocked the fire down.

“By the time we arrived, it was a full blown structure fire with fire coming out of the windows.”

As they did that, Lantz Fire began to arrive on scene and began an interior attack, he said.

Munro said the home is likely a write-off given the amount of and the type of damage that occurred.

“I would say the house is a write-off; there is a lot of damage to the trusses in the roof,” he said.

Despite the sad news of the three pets dying, there was a bit of good news for the family who were not identified. As crews continued to work at the scene, a rush of happiness was seen.

That came when Lantz Firefighter Mark Frizzell walked down the driveway and out onto Rennie Lane holding the family’s pet lizard in his hands. Family members came rushing near Frizzell with tears of what appeared to be happiness, mixed with sadness.

Enfield firefighter Anita Hamilton then prepared the department’s pet oxygen mask and put it on the lizard, which is six or seven-years-old. It received oxygen in the hands of a young girl in the back of the rescue vehicle from Enfield.

Fire crews had left the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

Speaking to a co-worker of the woman that lived there, they did confirm a fundraiser of sorts will be held at their business and in the community, but it was too soon to say what.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Munro said.

MAIN PHOTO: Firefighters from Elmsdale check over the outside of the home, taking photos as part of their investigation into its possible cause. (Healey photo)