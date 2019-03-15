HERH takes on Europe

MILFORD: Students from HERH are currently touring the Capital of the British Isles.

The 13-day tour, through Education First Tours, will see the over 20 students visit Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, and an extension to France.

Students Mallory Brown and Grace Noble were excited to explore the cities.

“I’m excited for the jack the ripper tour,” said Brown. “Oh, and the food. Fish and Chips! Authentic Fish and Chips.”

“I want to go in the London Eye,” said Noble.

After leaving on March 15, the group of 23 student flew into Ireland, where they will stay for five days, exploring Dublin and Belfast before travelling to Edinburgh, to London and then finally to Paris.