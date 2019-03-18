Junior Pens light up Blazers in division final opener

LANTZ: A four goal second period propelled the East Hants Junior Penguins to an 8-3 win over the Sackville Blazers, allowing them to strike first in the two teams’ best-of-seven Fred Fox Division final.

The boys in orange came out ready to play and pushed the Penguins, keeping the game close at 2-1 after 20 minutes. East Hants scored shorthanded and on the power-play, while Sackville notched a man advantage tally.

Adam Peruzza scored twice, while six others found the back of the net with single helpers. Those included goals off the sticks from: David Martino; Matt Peruzza; Evan McHenry; Gavin McCready; affiliate player Jack Taylor; and Kyle Randall.

Quinn MacDonald chipped in with four assists, while Martino added two. Six others had one assist apiece.

Ryan Huestis stopped 39 of 42 shots in the net for East Hants.

Game two in the series was set for March 18 in Sackville, with game three scheduled for Lantz on March 21. Game four will be in Sackville on March 25.

If necessary, game five will be March 27 in Lantz; game six in Sackville on March 29; and game seven will be at the East Hants Sportsplex on March 31. All game times have a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.