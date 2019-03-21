Enfield man charged with Attempted Murder in Oakfield

OAKFIELD: On March 13, 2019, just after midnight, Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, the RCMP located three people inside a home. The initial investigation determined that a 33-year-old man arrived at the home and assaulted a 40-year-old male with a tool case which resulted in serious injuries. A 50-year-old woman attempted to intervene and was assaulted, however did not sustain any injuries. A third woman remained inside the house during the altercation and called police.

Thirty-three year-old Dave John Simms of Enfield was arrested without incident at the scene and has been charged with:

· Attempted Murder

· Aggravated Assault

· Assault with a Weapon

· Assault

· Uttering Threats

Simms is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.