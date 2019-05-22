Probert helps N.S. to joint third at Dart Nationals

EAST HANTS: A darts player from the Corridor area has come home with some hardware from the Canadian National Darts Championship, held in Saskatoon, Sk. May 16-20.

In the senior female doubles category, Nova Scotia and Alberta tied for the bronze medal position.

The Bluenosers who shot well to earn the province the third place finish were Christina Probert, from Enfield, and her teammate Madison Phelan.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the competition Hayley Crowley of N.B. and Donovan Pilon from Ontario earned the spots for the 2019 World Masters in England.

In the Youth Canada Cup standings, N.S. and NL came home with silver with 64 points, while B.C. was third at 62 points. Ontario earned gold with 84 points.