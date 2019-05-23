Drake, Flemming, Noble earn checkers in SSW opener

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Local racers dusted the rust off and got right at it in week one of the new 2019 CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Airport.

Pete Miller of Kennetcook took home a heat race win, and came home fourth in the Sportsman feature, while Richard Salter of the Walton area was fifth.

For the feature, the 115 Lightning car driven by Scott Alexander and designed similar to that of the HellCat pace car driven in past years by Allan Curry led the field in the pace laps before the green flag. It was in tribute to Curry, who passed away during the off-season.

In the Legends race, Adam Meehan of Rawdon was third, while Cy Harvey from Lantz came home fourth in their feature race. Shelby Baker of Fall River grabbed second and a heat race win. Cory Hall took the checkered flag.

Hall, Paul Goulden, Rawdon’s Emily Meehan, and Braden Langille of Shubenacadie ran the new Yamaha FZ09 motor.

In the TOURSEC Lightning feature, Windsor Junction-based Rational Richard Drake had the field covered taking home a heat race win and feature win, leading all the laps in both. Jamie Dillman in the 158 of Carrolls Corner came home fifth.

For the Thunder feature, it was a battle between two East Hants boys with Darren Flemming of Belnan picking up the victory ahead of Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews. Flemming also had a heat race win.

Noel Shore’s Emma MacMillan came home with a fourth place finish in the Beginner Bandolero feature race in her no. 29 hot rod.

Colton Noble of Upper Nine Mile River brought home two wins in the 03 bandit/outlaw bandolero, winning the heat race and 15-lap feature. Enfield’s Gage Gilby was third.

There were 17 bandolero cars on track for this first race of the year.

Next race action is May 31 at Scotia Speedworld on AMP Energy Night, and it’s a Pro Stock Tour weekend, with the big hot rods in town on June 1. Green flag on May 31 is 7 p.m.