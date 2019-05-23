From the Firehouse – April 2019 calls

RAWDON: Here is a look at the number of times that volunteer firefighters in Rawdon; Nine Mile River; Mount Uniacke; Stewiacke; Elmsdale; Lantz; Kennetcook; Enfield; and Mailtand heard the “sound of their people” during the month of April.

Nine Mile River responded to nine calls, six of them being medical assists. They also were paged out for three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Enfield Fire had a slower month than many so far this year, with just 24 calls led by 13 medical assists. They also had five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; three motor vehicle collisions; one alarm activation; one vehicle fire; and one structure fire.

For Rawdon Fire, they had nine calls for the month, with three each of medical assists and motor vehicle collisions. They also had two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department and one grass fire call.

Maitland fire, who received their new tanker truck last week, responded to 11 calls. That tally was led by nine medical assists; one grass fire; and one downed power line.

For volunteer firefighters in Stewiacke, they had 30 calls during April, with 17 of them being medical assists. The firefighters were also paged for six mutual aid requests to a neighbouring departments; three motor vehicle collisions; one smoke condition; one debris fire; one grass fire; and one power lines down.

Lantz Fire hit the road for 25 calls, with 14 of those being mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments for a variety of calls. They also had nine medical assists and two false alarm activations.

Kennetcook Fire responded to eight calls, led by six medical assists, while they also had one structure fire and pone power pole fire.

For Uniacke and District Fire in Mount Uniacke, they had 12 calls, with the majority of those being medical assists (10) and two motor vehicle collisions.

Elmsdale Fire had 19 medical assists; five fire calls; four motor vehicle collisions; and two alarm activations for 30 calls in April.

There were no information details provided by Shubenacadie Fire or Noel Fire as of press time.

PHOTO: Tanker 521 arrived at Maitland Fire recently and is being prepared for service. The department says they couldn’t do what they do without the support they get from the Maitland Fire Auxiliary and all of their community. (Submitted photo)