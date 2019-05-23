Kody Blois chosen as Kings-Hants Liberal candidate

KINGS HANTS: The vacancy in the Kings Hants Liberal Party seat has been filled.

The Liberal Party of Canada has a new candidate in the riding of Kings-Hants. Kody Blois of Belnan has won the nomination and will represent the liberals in the upcoming federal election.

“I can think of no greater privilege than to represent the communities and residents of Kings-Hants,” said Blois. “I am very grateful to have received the support of Kings-Hants Liberals.”

The Party held its nomination meeting May 11 at Avon View High School in Windsor.

The two other candidates were Meg Cuming and Pauline Raven.

“I was up against two great candidates. Together, we have shown the Liberal Party in Kings-Hants is vibrant, competitive, and ready to win,” said Blois.

The nomination was called following the resignation of Scott Brison who served nearly 22 years as member of Parliament for Kings-Hants.

During his nomination speech, Blois credited Brison for his leadership, dedication and desire to help people and build communities, calling him “one of the most respected politicians of his era”.

“What a tremendous honour it would be to follow in Scott’s footsteps and serve the people of Kings-Hants,” said Blois.

Blois grew up in Belnan, Hants County. He is the president of the East Hants Sport Heritage Society and the Come Home East Hants Association, the entity that created Tide Fest, East Hants’ homecoming festival. Blois is currently an articled clerk at McInnes Cooper.