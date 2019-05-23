RCMP searching for missing Kennetcook teen

KENNETCOOK: East Hants District RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 18-year-old Madison (Maddie) Tanner.

Tanner currently left a residence in Kennetcook yesterday morning and was last seen in Dartmouth last night around 9 p.m.

She is described as white, 4-foot-11, approximately 95 pounds with dark blond shoulder length hair and hazel/green eyes. At the time she was last seen, Tanner was wearing ripped jeans and a peach Northface jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison (Maddie) Tanner is asked to contact Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.