UPDATED: missing Kennetcook teen found

KENNETCOOK: The 18-year-old woman from Kennetcook who was reported missing May 23, has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

—————————————–

East Hants District RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 18-year-old Madison (Maddie) Tanner.

Tanner currently left a residence in Kennetcook yesterday morning and was last seen in Dartmouth last night around 9 p.m.

She is described as white, 4-foot-11, approximately 95 pounds with dark blond shoulder length hair and hazel/green eyes. At the time she was last seen, Tanner was wearing ripped jeans and a peach Northface jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison (Maddie) Tanner is asked to contact Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.