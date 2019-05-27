Washer Toss Tournament Builds Strong Community Partnerships

ENFIELD: If you visit Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) this time of year, the noise of sawing and nailing and the smell of fresh paint would be a telltale sign that Tide Fest 2019 is just around the corner.

The workshop and its team are responsible for building the washer toss boxes for the World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament – a title officially confirmed earlier this year by Guinness World Records. A community mainstay for the corridor area, CCOA has been operating since the mid 1970s, providing vocational and residential opportunities for individuals living with intellectual disabilities.

Tide Fest, coming up July 12-14 at the East Hants Sportsplex, is a weekend full of events from youth ball hockey, to music, to a local business market and community fair. The washer toss tournament sponsored by Tim Hortons Elmsdale and Enfield is one of the major events on the Tide Fest schedule.

The partnership between CCOA and East Hants Tide Fest began over two years ago, when the inaugural edition of the event was looking to source over 100 sets of boxes for their world record attempt. One of the many products that CCOA provides (they also operate a thrift store and cafe) includes custom built washer toss sets. Knowing this, the Tide Fest organizing committee was pleased to partner with them and put in the bulk order.

“We were proud to work with CCOA from the start, and visiting the workshop and meeting the teams there is just inspiring,” says Rod Dickie, Vice Prsident and Co-Chair of Tide Fest. “Each year since, we have been able to give back to them through donating a portion of the overall profits from our event. This has tallied up to more than $3,000 and counting for the past couple years.”

Tide Fest is able to continue ordering washer toss box sets because they liquidate the games after the tournament is over.

Dickie explains: “Sometimes we’re asked why we don’t just re-use the boxes every year. In reality, it saves us some time and effort to sell them off after the games are over – players like to take them as a keepsake for the event. And that way, we’re able to keep supporting CCOA every year by re-ordering the boxes and putting more money back into the community.”

With the tournament showing no signs of slowing down in the years to come, it seems this community partnership is going to keep going strong. With Tide Fest expanding and only going into its third year as East Hants’ “biggest weekend of the summer”, their partnership with CCOA is only one of the ways that the major community homecoming event is making positive impacts.

To learn more about CCOA, visit them at 21 Convent Road in Enfield, or visit their website at www.corridorability.ca.

Tide Fest has some big announcements coming up, so stay tuned to social media (@EastHantsTideFest on Facebook and Instagram) for all the big news. Tickets are now available at TideFest.ca/tickets.