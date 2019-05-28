Keltics, Abbies get muddy in Enfield

ENFIELD: There was no avoiding getting muddy for the senior women rugby players on the P.E.I. Abbies and N.S. Keltics at the Enfield Lions Den on May 26.

After days of rain, including game day although it lightened up for most of the Sunday afternoon game, if the players were to get the ball and bring down each other they were going to have to get muddy.

And by the looks of many of the jerseys by the end of the game, many had done just that.

Adrienne MacDonald and Amy Fraser from Enfield RFC were the locals to suit up for the Keltics in the contest.

The Keltics came away with the 29-5 victory in the game, claiming the Atlantic Super league title. There was a good crowd on hand to take in the game.