Missing person: Help the RCMP find Richard Cormier

STEWIACKE: Colchester District RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 54-year-old Richard Cormier. Cormier was last seen at a residence on Kent Road in Stewiacke on the afternoon of May 26, 2019. Cormier is described as white, 5-foot-7, approximately 170 pounds with balding grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. At the time he was last seen, Cormier was wearing blue jeans, a dark green fleece sweater, burgundy plaid shirt, brown shoes and possibly a ball cap. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Cormier is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.