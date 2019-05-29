Crowd entertained by action-packed wrestling show in Lantz

LANTZ: It may have been Lincoln Steen’s hometown, but it was a legend in the Maritime Pro wrestling scene that had the fans blowing the roof of the East Hants Sportsplex on May 24.

Steen (Ryan Mader) brought the first pro wrestling card in almost a decade to the area. And the more than 200 fans in attendance went home entertained from a great two-hour plus show.

Lil Blay takes it to Lincoln Steen, the hometown favourite. (Healey photo)

In the third match of the night, it was Steen facing Lil Blay. Steen came to the ring to a mixture of boos and cheers. And then there were others with “YOU SUCK” signs waving them as Steen came to the ring.

Steen and Lil Blay gave the crowd an exciting end to the first half of the wrestling card. In the end, Steen made the pinfall, and his reaction to winning on his home turf after the match said it all. He was one happy guy!

The win may be credited to his training regime with Enfield RFC at the Lions Den.

Jeff flips over The Patriot.

In the nights main event, a rivalry between two of the biggest wrestling stars in the Maritimes with various wrestling tours, Titus and Kowboy Mike Hughes brought their disdain for one another to the Sportsplex.

After several unsuccessful pin attempts by either wrestler, Hughes was finally able to get the referees hand to count to three after a finishing move, and as he did the fans erupted into cheers that could blow the roof of the place as their guy won.

Chantal looks unimpressed with Lilah. (Healey photo)

In the other matches, Chantal defeated Lilah Dare in an all-women’s match; The Patriot lost in the opening match to Jeff; and Dynamite Dylan Davis was victorious against Covey Christ.

Mader said he was impressed at the crowd turnout.

“It was a great night and to see so many people come out for a night of family fun was great to see,” he said. “We will be back.”