Colourful banners brighten up Hwy 2 in Enfield

ENFIELD: New colourful banners decorate Highway 2 between Enfield and Elmsdale thanks to students at Enfield District School, and Enfield in Bloom.

Enfield in Bloom is celebrating their 15th year of beautifying the village of Enfield.

What started as a dream has become a reality for Anita Stringam, founder of Enfield in Bloom along with her husband Ian McKenzie.

“Everything on my wish list has come true thanks to many volunteers and supporters along the way,” said Stringam in an email. “The flower basket and wreath sponsorship program has been a complete and ongoing success.

“With help from the municipality, we transformed the vacant lot in the village square to a lovely green space and most recently, with the most generous donation from Lorraine and Hervé Burri, we were able to take the artwork or our Enfield District school children to the latest banner project.”

(Healey photo)

She said the non-profit organization collected artwork from all students of all ages at the school and chose the pieces not only for their design but also for their bright filled in colour.

“Lorraine then purchased the banners, new banner brackets and also had them installed for us,” she said.

Stringam said the current yellow banners are the spring/summer series. They will be replaced with the fall/winter series in October. The winter banners are also from the Enfield District school students.