Concerned drivers help RCMP nab impaired drivers

EAST HANTS: Two concerned drivers called 911 to report possible impaired drivers, and now both drivers are facing charges.

Nova Scotia RCMP would like to thank these people for calling to report these drivers, and encourage others to do the same. Both calls were reported on Hwy. 102 southbound in East Hants.

On May 29 at 6:45 p.m., a 62-year-old Halifax man was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving following a call from another driver. East Hants District RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a pickup truck driving erratically, at inconsistent speeds, nearly hitting the caller’s vehicle.

The RCMP located the truck parked on the side of the highway near Shubenacadie with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. The driver showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and the Drug Recognition Expert test.

He is facing a charge of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by a Drug under the Criminal Code, and was also charged with a number of offences under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act:

Driving Without a Valid Safety Inspection Sticker

Driving a Motor Vehicle without Insurance

Operating an Unregistered Vehicle

Driving While Licence Suspended

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 2.

On June 1, RCMP arrested a 55-year-old Dartmouth man for alcohol-impaired driving following a 911 call. The caller reported another driver was driving erratically, and when the RCMP stopped the vehicle, they found the driver was impaired.

At 4:30 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a call reporting a car was swerving, changing speeds, and was “all over the road”, near Enfield.

An RCMP officer in the area spotted the car, witnessed the vehicle swerving, and stopped the vehicle. The driver was staggering and showed signs of impairment by alcohol. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment for a breath test. His readings were nearly four times the legal limit of 80 mg%. He was held in custody until sober then released the following morning.

The driver is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol and Driving a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 12.

Both investigations are ongoing.