Face off! Youth Ball Hockey Tournament Returning to Tide Fest

LANTZ: Although hockey season might be in the rearview mirror for most families this time of year, kids can stay excited for their next game with the Tide Fest ball hockey tournament coming up July 13 and 14.

Hosted by the Enfield Rugby Club, the event attracts hundreds of players and onlookers each year. With the third annual event in full planning mode and registrations coming in, the organizers are gearing up for a big year.

“There’s a lot that goes into the process, from planning the layout of the parking lot, getting the materials on-site, building the rinks, to scheduling games and coordinating volunteers to make it happen,” says Mark Sweeney, president of the Enfield Rugby Club.

“This is one of our favourite events of the year. It takes a lot of time and energy from our membership, but it’s an event that allows us to work with lots of great community groups, businesses as well as the participants and their families who are the central part of all of this. As a fundraiser, Tide Fest helps us turn around and promote sport within the community, whether that’s our youth development pathways, our senior rugby programming or other events to help showcase rugby in East Hants.”

The spirit of local groups and businesses supporting one another is a strong theme in Tide Fest. The hockey tournament itself is sponsored once again for the third year by Esso Go!, and other local businesses provide the t-shirts and equipment. Onsite in the parking lot of the Sportsplex, participants and their families enjoy food and drink from local vendors like Cup of Soul, Bitars, and others.

“The Go!Store at your local Esso and Wilsons Gas Stops is pleased to be sponsoring the Tide Fest Ball Hockey Tournament for the third year,” says Jackie Clavel, Marketing Manager for Wilsons. “We look forward to the Festival and celebrating again this year with the East Hants community.”

The age divisions for the ball hockey tournament are as follows: Mini – 8 and Under (Equivalent to Introduction + Novice); Youth Junior – 9 and 10 (Equivalent to Atom); Youth Intermediate – 11 and 12 (Equivalent to Peewee); and Youth Senior – 13-15 (Equivalent to Bantam and some of Midget). The intermediate and senior divisions also offer female-only brackets, while the other divisions are co-ed. A team of 6 can sign up for $200 (the Mini divisions is $150), which the option to add additional players for $25 each. Games start on Saturday morning of July 13, running all day with breaks. Playoffs and games continue into Sunday.

Registration and tournament info is available at TideFest.ca/ballhockey.

More information on all the other festivities planned for the Tide Fest weekend are also available online, and by following the event on Facebook (facebook.com/easthantstidefest) and Instagram (@easthantstidefest).

The weekend-long homecoming festival is coming up July 12-14 at the East Hants Sportsplex.