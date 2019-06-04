Langille sweeps Legend checkered flags

SHUBENACADIE: It was a race weekend sweep for Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille.

Langille, making a return to the Legend series after a year on the Pro Stock tour, picked up the feature win on Friday night May 31 on AMP Energy Night on the CARSTAR Canada Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld. He followed that up with a main feature win in the Maritime League of Legends 50 lap race before the Pro Stock Tour race on June 1.

The driver of the no. 51’s victory on Friday night under cool, overcast skies made it an all East Hants podium with Rawdon Gold Mines’ Emily Meehan in the no. 75 coming across second and brother Adam finishing in third in the no. 6.

In the 50-lap feature, Langille took the lead late and went to victory lane ahead of Middle Sackville’s Andrew Lively and Rawdon’s Emily Meehan, who was third.