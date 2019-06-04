Youth-led initiatives revitalize Rural Nova Scotia as RCF joins national community challenge

HANTS NORTH: Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) is joining the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, making up to $15,000 available to five youth-led projects in rural Nova Scotia that address diverse and urgent local priorities.

RCF Board Chair Arthur Bull believes that the key to addressing some of rural Nova Scotia’s most pressing issues lies with our youth.

“This partnership with RBC and Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) will enable us to support some of the most exciting and innovative initiatives led by rural youth organizations across the province,” said Bull in a release.

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge enables youths to apply for funding to support their bold ideas to address urgent community priorities. It is an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, gain experience, and build relationships in their local communities — all things that will help them prepare for the future of work. Later this year, RCF will also bring youth and community members together for ‘Vital Conversations,’ community dialogue focused on creating a better future together.

Participating community foundations will make grants and learning opportunities available to youth-led initiatives in 150 communities from coast to coast to coast. As a whole, the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge aims to empower Canadian youth for the jobs and community realities of the future.

“Young people are already demonstrating tremendous leadership in communities in Canada and across the world. The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is an exciting opportunity to help shift power into their hands by bringing them to the decision-making table where they can lead in developing solutions for the future,” said Andrew Chunilall, CEO of CFC.

“RBC believes strongly in the power, vision and potential of youth, and the influence they can have in their communities,” said Mark Beckles, senior director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with CFC to help young people make a difference in communities across Canada while building the 21st century skills needed to prepare for the future of work.”

Deadline for applications is September 18, 2019.