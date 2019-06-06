Community Garden to expand programs thanks to $10k provincial investment

ELMSDALE: Residents across East Hants will continue being connected to fresh, locally grown produce thanks to an investment from the province in the Elmsdale Community Garden.

During the Family Picnic Day at the East Hants Family Resource Centre on June 3, Hants East MLA Margaret Miller was on hand to present Tanya Burke from the East Hants Community Learning Association with $10,000 towards the program. Kings-Hants Liberal candidate Kody Blois was also in attendance.

The funding from the province came through the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage’s Community Development Program.

“As MLA for Hants East, I’ve seen what an integral support this garden plays in our community,” said Miller in a release. “This investment will help the Elmsdale Community Garden continue its important role in connecting our residents with fresh, locally grown produce.”

Burke, who is the Executive Director of EHCLA, said they had 13 pop-up markets last year and she sees it going above that this year. There will be more programs in the garden this year as well.

“The money is going to expand us program wise because we can’t expand the garden any further as it’s not our property,” she said. “We will do more container gardening and do more programs.”

All they need is for Mother Nature to provide some sunny weather to dry the ground up, and they can get planting.