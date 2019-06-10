MARS investigating beached whale near Maitland

MAITLAND: A beached minke whale had residents trying their best to help attempt to get it back out to where it belongs. Unfortunately, the rescue efforts weren’t enough and it passed away at the mouth of the Shubenacadie River, near Maitland.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) posted on their Facebook page on June 9 that they had received multiple calls of a live whale that was stranded at the mouth of the Shubenacadie River.

It was a minke whale and MARS responders were on site to investigate.

“We are now working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the local community to determine the next steps,” MARS said in the post. “The animal is in deep mud which makes response very tricky and dangerous. Please do not approach the animal.”

MARS also said that while they appreciate people sharing the information quickly to us and, often, to social media, they would ask that images of a different animal are not used when posting. This creates quite a bit of confusion and leads to delays in responding.

In this incident a post on Facebook had an image from another dead whale attached to it, causing people to say it was fake.