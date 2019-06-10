Meehan, Langille battle it out on TOURSEC night

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a battle to the checkered flag between two East Hants drivers to cap off an exciting Hydraulics Plus Legends feature on June 7 during AMP Energy Night on the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series.

As they battled for the final few laps, Emily Meehan and Braden Langille both gave the fans some excitement for the race.

Coming out of the final corner, Langille in the no. 51 appeared to tap the no 75 of Meehan slightly as she held him down low, and the Shubenacadie driver spun.

Meanwhile, Meehan cruised over the start/finish line with the checkered flag waving. Langille came across as the last car on the lead lap in 14th place.

Wyatt McCulloch of Stewiacke brought home the no. 13 hot rod in third place, after winning his heat race earlier in the night.

Enfield’s Marshall Bezanson brought home the 106 in third place behind Rational Richard Drake and winner Matt Barkhouse in the TOURSEC 50 lap Lightning feature. Bezanson, and Windsor Junction’s Bruce Larter in the no. 142 picked up heat race wins.

Darren Flemming of Belnan held on as Dave Matthews and Jesse Deveau rebounded from early race issues in the TOURSEC Thunder 50 lap race to win it. Matthews was second. Flemming also won the heat race in the no. 22.

Gage Gilby of Enfield came back from a lap down to take the checkered flag in the Bandit bandolero race. Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River won the lone heat race.

Kennetcook’s Nate Singer was second and Colton Noble of Nine Mile River third in the feature for the Outlaw bandolero division.

This Friday night is Fan Fest. It’s free if you have a ticket from participating locations:

