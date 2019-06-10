Riddick Stone headlines wrestling in Stewiacke on June 29

STEWIACKE: J.P. Simms is looking to take advantage of an injury to a fellow wrestler.

After Chris Cooke was declared unable to compete due to injury at the June 29 “Bad Intentions” Outlaw Pro Wrestling show, set for 7 p.m. at the Stewiacke Fire Hall, an open invitation was given for other wrestlers to fill the void.

Simms jumped at the chance, although considering he will be taking on the beast Riddick Stone, a Truro native and heavy fan favourite, it may appear he could regret the choice to step inside the ring.

Stone will be putting his UCW Championship on the line against Simms.

Besides that main event, Kris Hicks has got the ire of Covey Christ by attacking his friend at a show in Moncton, so Christ is bent on getting revenge for his friend when they come to Stewiacke.

Other wrestlers scheduled to be in action include fan favourite O”Old School” Andre Myette, from Truro; the always pleasing and entertaining Jeff James; Charley Hubley; and many others.

Advanced tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under; You can also purchase advanced front row tickets for $20.

Tickets at the door are $17 for adults and $15 for children.