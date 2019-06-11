From the Firehouse – May 2019 calls

KENNETCOOK: The month of May was relatively quiet for volunteer fire departments in Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Rawdon; Lantz; Enfield; Elmsdale; Noel; Rawdon; Shubenacadie; Nine Mile River; and Maitland.

That slowness was helped along by many days of wet weather, resulting in few grass fire and illegal burn calls.

Stewiacke Fire responded to 20 calls in the month, led by 17 medical assists. They also had one mutual aid request from a neighbouring department; a fire alarm activation; and a motor vehicle collision.

For Maitland Fire, they were paged out for six calls, with four of them being medical assists. They also had one grass fire and one motor vehicle collision call.

Kennetcook Fire had nine calls in May, led by six medical assists. They also were paged for one chimney fire, one motor vehicle collision, and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

Firefighters in Nine Mile River had eight calls in the month. That number was topped by five medical assists; one mutual aid request; one motor vehicle collision with entrapment; and one vehicle fire.

Lantz fire had 16 calls for the month of May. This included 10 medical assists; four mutual aid requests; one false alarm and one open burn call.

Rawdon fire responded to two medical assists and one vehicle fire in the month of May.

There were 16 calls for Elmsdale fire in the month. That was led by 10 medical assists, three fire calls, two motor vehicle collisions, and one community service call.

Noel Fire had six calls, four of which were medical assists. They also had one mutual aid chimney fire and one vehicle fire.

Mount Uniacke fire had 18 calls, led by 11 medical calls. They also responded to two motor vehicle collisions; one brush fire; one chimney fire; and one other call.

The fire department is holding their annual Firefighter Fair June 21-22. It will occur at the Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department located at 654 Highway #1 in Mount Uniacke. Fairgrounds open on Friday, June 21 at 6:30pm and will begin with the kid’s large inflatables, games booths, canteen, and many other exciting events. There will be a fireworks display at dusk.

On Saturday, June 22 the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Uniacke & District School. Once the parade is finished, fairgrounds will open up again for the day.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they had 16 calls, 12 of which were mutual aid requests. They also had seven grass/brush fires; five motor vehicle collisions; two alarm activations; and two structure fires.

Enfield fire responded to 28 calls, 18 of which were medical assists. They also donned their fire gear for three motor vehicle collisions; two brush fires; two alarm activations; two mutual aid requests; and one vehicle fire.