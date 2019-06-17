Adult Soccer Tournament added to the schedule for Tide Fest 2019

LANTZ: In a newly-forged community partnership, Tide Fest and the East Hants Soccer Club are excited to offer a brand new activity for the adult soccer community in East Hants. On Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, co-ed teams will battle it out in a recreational soccer tournament as part of East Hants’ homecoming weekend.

The idea was born in part from the perspective of volunteer Ian Mackenzie, who has a strong involvement with the East Hants soccer community and has also put in some volunteer time with Tide Fest.

“After being at Tide Fest in 2018, the idea of bringing another activity to the next year started to roll around my brain,” said MacKenzie.

“Why not Soccer? We have a soccer field beside the Sportsplex. We have space inside the dome. We have a large soccer base of fans here in East Hants.”

MacKenzie had a hunch the event would go over well with the community and fit into the lineup of events already planned for Tide Fest weekend, which includes a mix of sporting events, music, and family activities.

“In speaking with the great volunteers at East Hants Adult CoEd soccer, it appeared to be a fit. We brought this idea to the Tide Fest organizers and boom! It was on.”

With hundreds of individuals playing the sport year-round, soccer is one of the most popular past times in East Hants. The East Hants Soccer Club plays an important role in the success of the sport locally, organizing Mini and House leagues for youth, alongside other leagues such as the Shooters Co-Ed League for adults.

The new Tide Fest tournament will add to the action in the Sportsplex Dome, sharing the field with the World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament. Games will also take place next door at Maple Ridge Elementary School. Teams will be made of 5 players, with games taking place over two 20-minute halves.

The Tide Fest Adult Soccer Tournament will kick-off on the evening of Friday, July 12 and run through the day on Saturday, July 13. Cost to participate is $40 per player, which includes a weekend pass for the Tide Fest music festival on Friday and Saturday evening. Full details and rules for the tournament are available at tidefest.ca/soccer-tournament.