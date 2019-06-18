Fraser, Sack, Merriam taken in MHL draft

EDMUNDSTON, N.B.: Three East Hants hockey players heard their names called during the first two rounds of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League draft on June 15 in Edmundston, N.B.

Brody Fraser of Nine Mile River; Mike Sack of Indian Brook; and Joey Merriam of Milford Station all found out who they would be playing for if they decided to continue to the junior A hockey level.

Fraser, a rookie who just finished his inaugural season with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack, was taken seventh overall in the first round by the Bridgewater-based South Shore Lumberjacks.

He amassed 11 goals and 33 points over 36 games during the regular season in 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, Indian Brook’s Mike Sack was drafted by the Campbellton Tigres in round two with pick 24 in the eight round draft. The pick had been acquired previously from Fredericton , the former St. Stephen Aces.

Sack, a shutdown defenceman, recorded a goal and six assists in 34 games with 28 penalty minutes.

Joey Merriam of Milford Station was selected by the host Edmundston Blizzard, who had acquired the 24th overall and last pick of round two from Valley in a prior deal.

Merriam tallied four goals and 10 assist for 14 points in 34 games in his rookie season with the Wolfpack.

Of the three, only Sack was drafted in the QMJHL draft held a week earlier to the Halifax Mooseheads.

Cole Foston of Beaver Bank was drafted in the fourth round with the 71 pick by the Yarmouth Mariners.

Nic Sheehan of the Saint John Vitos of the NBPEIMMHL was the first goalie selected in the draft. The 15-year-old was taken by the Blizzard with the 41st overall selection in the third round.

A total of 120 players were selected in the draft, representing some of the best young hockey players in Atlantic Canada, including territorial picks which were previously announced.