Keddy, AFTI captures Boston hockey title

LANTZ: A hockey player from Lantz was a key part in her Atlantic Female Training Institue (AFTI) team from Andrews Hockey School capturing the championship at the Women’s Hockey Tournament in Boston on June 7-9.

Kiara Keddy was one of the players on the squad representing the Maritime region at the tournament south of the border.

In the round-robin portion of the tournament, Keddy and her AFTI teammates drew even with Connecticut Northern Lights 3-3; tied the Leprechauns 04 1-1; blanked Vermont 2-0; and cruised by Wade Warriors 04 in the semi-final 5-1.

That setup a rematch with the Northern Lights this time with the championship on the line.

Keddy picked up two assists in the final as AFTI won the championship 2-1.

Andrews Hockey School’s AFTI teams also won the Women’s 2005 and 2006 division championships over competition from the Boston region.