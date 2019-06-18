Langille’s victory highlights Fan Fest at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Braden Langille wasn’t about to settle for anything less than a win on Fan Fest night at Scotia Speedworld during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on June 14.

A week after spinning out on the last corner of the last lap and handing victory to Emily Meehan, Langille cruised tot he win ahead of Waverley’s Craig MacDonald and Emily Meehan who rounded out the podium.

The Shubenacadie racer then went to PEI on June 15 and earned yet another victory in Legend car racing as part of the Maritime League of Legends series.

In Sportsman racing, Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake brought home the 08 AEROTEC Engines-sponsored machine in third. Richard Salter of the Walton area was fifth in the no. 10 hot rod.

Rational Richard Drake picked up his third checkered flag in four races of the race season putting his no. 141 Ken-Etic Racing machine on top. Bruce Larter in the no. 142, also based out of Ken-Etic’s Windsor Junction race shop grabbed his first top five finish.

In Bandit Bandolero, Gage Gilby of Enfield raced to another victory in their 25 lap feature ahead of Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble.

For the Outlaw Bandoleros, Nate Singer of Kennetcook finished third in the race, however in post-race etch he was disqualified. That pushed Austin Tanner of Shubenacadie East to the third place finishing position.

In Hydraulics Plus Beginner Bandolero racing, Noel Shore’s Emma MacMillan placed fifth in her no. 29 M&T Racing machine.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River and Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie were fourth and fifth in the TOURSEC Thunder class race.

The next racing action at Scotia Speedworld is June 28 as it’s Kiddie Ride Night. Green flag is set for 7 p.m.