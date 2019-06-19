Empire Trails victim of vandalism; police seeking information

GORE: East Hants RCMP are seeking information relating to a break-in at The Empire Trails in Gore over the June 14-15 weekend.

According to a post on the non-profit organization Facebook page on June 16, a suspect smashed in the door and tried to break into the security safe causing damage to the building.

“This is the second time this has happened and going forward, we will be taking extensive security measures including surveillance, regular monitoring and more to prevent it from happening again and catch those responsible,” said the post.

The RCMP have also been notified and will begin patrolling the grounds.

The door shown as damaged by suspects. (RCMP photo)

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the suspects did not manage to get into the shed, despite damaging the rear door.

“We do not have any leads and if anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact East Hants District RCMP or Crimestoppers,” said Cpl. Clarke, adding the file number is #2019859053.

The Empire Trails encourages anyone with information to contact police. If the info provided leads to an arrest, there will be a reward and your name kept anonymous.

“We would like to remind everyone that the Empire Trails is community focused non-profit association,” said the post. “All the funds raised goes directly back into the trails and we need support to keep these trails going. Maintaining them is a lot of work and set-backs like these are costly and very frustrating.”