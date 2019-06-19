Man sent to hospital by LifeFlight after head-on collision in Rawdon

RAWDON: A two-vehicle head-on collision sent one driver to hospital by EHS LifeFlight on June 15 in Rawdon after they were entrapped in their vehicle..

The collision, which occurred at about 1:21 p.m., took place in the 2400 block of Highway 202. The crash sent firefighters from Rawdon, Gore, Kennetcook to the scene, while Nine Mile River fire was paged for LifeFlight landing zone. Shubenacadie fire responded to Rawdon fire for standby coverage during the call.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke with N.S. RCMP said that both vehicles were pickup trucks.

“The driver of one truck was trapped inside and had to be extricated,” said Cpl. Clarke on June 18.

He was transported to hospital via LifeFlight, she said.

The driver of the other truck sustained non life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Clarke said police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

“One driver appears to have crossed the centre line,” she said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident are encouraged to contact East Hants District RCMP. The incident’s file number is #2019853891.