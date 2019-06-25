RCMP looking for help finding Juan Felix Sanchez

Cole Harbour RCMP was contacted last evening near 10 p.m. last evening advising that Juan Felix Sanchez was missing, and police and his family are concerned for his safety. Sanchez contacted family last evening and advised that he left the car he was driving at distance marker 42 on Hwy. 102, near Elmsdale. The vehicle was later located by family and was in good working order. Sanchez was seen by a witness, hitchhiking around 10 p.m. near Elmsdale. His direction of travel is not known. East Hants District RCMP is assisting with the investigation and will be searching the area today.

Sanchez, 42, is described as a Black/ Hispanic man with light-brown skin. He is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. When last seen, he was wearing green camouflage pants, a white, short sleeve, collared shirt, a green bomber jacket with fur trim around the hood and white athletic shoes.

Police and Sanchez’ family are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information about the location of Juan Felix Sanchez to call them at 902-490-5020 in HRM or 800-803-RCMP anywhere in Nova Scotia. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.