RCMP searching for missing Indian Brook man

INDIAN BROOK: Twenty-year-old Gregory Francis has not been seen by family and friends for three weeks, and police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Francis is 6-foot tall and 250 pounds. He is described as an Indigenous man with brown skin, reddish brown hair, and may be wearing a brown suede jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Francis is asked to call Indian Brook RCMP at 902-758-3388.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File# 2019923724