Tanner, Berry G – Age 62 resided in Enfield NS, formerly of Tantallon, passed away June 20th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Pearl Fiander. He has a son and a daughter. He was employed at the Victoria General Hospital for many years. Berry was a kind hearted person, who liked to make people laugh and smile. Cremation has taken place and no service held. Berry will truly be missed.